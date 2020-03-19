GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.47 ($30.78).

G1A stock opened at €14.53 ($16.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

