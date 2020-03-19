General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1547177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

