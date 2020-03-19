General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

General Mills stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

