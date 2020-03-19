Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Geron worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of GERN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 14,901.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.