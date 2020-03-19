Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 6.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, 2,235,064 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,428,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Geron alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Geron by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Geron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Geron by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Geron by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.