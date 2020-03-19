Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

