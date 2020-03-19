GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,550 to GBX 1,450. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GlaxoSmithKline traded as low as GBX 1,444.09 ($19.00) and last traded at GBX 1,452 ($19.10), with a volume of 704861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,501.80 ($19.76).

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306.

The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,638.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,710.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

