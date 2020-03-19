Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to Neutral

KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KSRYY opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. KAO has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

KAO Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

