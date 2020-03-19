Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.97 ($19.73).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €9.91 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.70. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.