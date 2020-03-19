Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

AAN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

