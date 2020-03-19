Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 21,672 Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

