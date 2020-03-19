Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.69 Million in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

