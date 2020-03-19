Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.69 Million in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Viad by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth $316,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Insiders have acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

