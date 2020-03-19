Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.74 Million in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTB. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $911.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

