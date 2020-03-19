Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

