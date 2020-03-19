Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $284.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

