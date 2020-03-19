Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 21,483 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 137.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

