Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.40, approximately 721,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 314,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $59,873.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

