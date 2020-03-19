Harry T. Mcmahon Purchases 8,600 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $250,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PSN stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Parsons Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.