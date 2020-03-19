Head-To-Head Comparison: Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) vs. Texas Roadhouse (OTCMKTS:TXRH)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22% Texas Roadhouse 6.33% 18.69% 9.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Buffet and Texas Roadhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 0.77 $174.45 million $2.46 12.36

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Buffet and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 3 12 5 1 2.19

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $65.80, suggesting a potential upside of 116.38%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Risk & Volatility

Star Buffet has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Star Buffet on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

