Head-To-Head Contrast: Intercorp Financial (IFS) & The Competition

Intercorp Financial (NYSE: IFS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intercorp Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Competitors 19.44% 13.76% 1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion $431.95 million 6.52 Intercorp Financial Competitors $14.37 billion $2.37 billion 6.94

Intercorp Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial. Intercorp Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intercorp Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intercorp Financial Competitors 1144 2528 1884 102 2.17

Intercorp Financial currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.57%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 128.09%. Given Intercorp Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intercorp Financial rivals beat Intercorp Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

