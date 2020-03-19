Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 194620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.