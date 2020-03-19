Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 196137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,405,000 after buying an additional 150,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

