Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Evercore ISI

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hi-Crush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of HCR opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

