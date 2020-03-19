Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hologic traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 1677522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.