HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €200.65 ($233.32).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at €142.50 ($165.70) on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a fifty-two week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.90.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.