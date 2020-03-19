Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as low as $99.86 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 5905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.