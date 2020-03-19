HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HUYA traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 45213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,486,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,387,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,846,000 after buying an additional 1,479,700 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,172,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after buying an additional 253,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 96,893 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,857,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. HUYA’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

