Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Illumina by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 64,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

