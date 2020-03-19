Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €21.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.00 ($24.42) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.54 ($25.05).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

