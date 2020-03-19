InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 31st

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $0.83 on Thursday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 86.75%.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.