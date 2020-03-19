Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post sales of $10.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $5.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $30.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.48 million, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

IDXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.