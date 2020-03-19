Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

