Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 8.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BSMP opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

