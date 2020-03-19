Investors Purchase High Volume of Credit Suisse Group Call Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,815 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.