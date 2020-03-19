InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1461282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Specifically, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $130,350.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.07.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,454 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

