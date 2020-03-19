Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invitation Homes traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 149275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,923,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,173 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

