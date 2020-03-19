J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $108.16 and a one year high of $196.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.