Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $38.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 93270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,969,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

