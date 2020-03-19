Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of DCI opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Donaldson by 470.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

