Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

FRCOY stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $66.58.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

