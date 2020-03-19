Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

