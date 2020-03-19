Johnson Rice Downgrades Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Accumulate

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s previous close.

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ring Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ring Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

