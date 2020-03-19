JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JSTTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

