Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $147.00 at UBS Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $190.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $188.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.94.

KSU stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

