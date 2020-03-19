KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

Shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.