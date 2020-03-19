KeyCorp Weighs in on Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of FSS opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,316,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

