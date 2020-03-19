KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 165563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several other research firms have also commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

