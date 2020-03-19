Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €3.50 by Independent Research

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €3.50 ($4.07) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.13 ($7.13).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €2.74 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 million and a PE ratio of -22.31. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of €7.37 ($8.56).

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.