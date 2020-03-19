Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.13 ($7.13).

ETR:KCO opened at €2.74 ($3.19) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The stock has a market cap of $273.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.30 and a 200-day moving average of €5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

